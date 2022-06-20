Newark: Arrests after driver clocked at 100mph in 30mph zone
Two people have been arrested after a driver was clocked at 100mph (161km/h) in a 30mph (48km/h) zone.
Police were patrolling the town of Newark on Wednesday night when the driver sparked a high-speed pursuit.
The car was damaged in the chase before stopping at the junction of Mill Gate and Southfield Terrace. Items thought to be drugs and an offensive weapon were then found in the vehicle.
A 23-year-old man and 16-year-old boy were detained.
The man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop, while the boy was held on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and a Class A drug.
Both have been released on bail while inquiries continue.
Nottinghamshire Police added no-one was injured during the pursuit.
