Fountains off at Nottingham's Old Market Square due to repairs
The fountains in Nottingham's Old Market Square will not be running during summer, the city council said.
A popular water feature during warm weather, the fountains were first put in place when the square was revamped in 2007.
Nottingham City Council said water would be stopped "because essential repair works are needed to ensure it can run safely".
The authority has not confirmed how much the repairs will cost.
"The works require further detailed investigation before we can decide the best way of addressing the issues identified, which include water leaking into the electrical control room below the square," council leader David Mellen said.
"We appreciate this will be a disappointment, but we must always ensure the safety of visitors."
The council said it was now looking at how the area could be used for events, including the Nottingham Beach, which is on during the school summer holidays.