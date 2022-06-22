Nottingham stabbing: Two men hurt in Forest Recreation Ground attack
- Published
Two men have been injured in a stabbing in Nottingham, police have said.
One man suffered a chest wound after being attacked in Forest Recreation Ground at about 18:00 BST on Friday, said Nottinghamshire Police.
He was taken to hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening. A second man who tried to prevent the attack suffered a wound to his hand.
Det Con Michael Love said it was a "nasty assault that left two people requiring hospital treatment".
He added: "We are working to understand the circumstances that led up to this attack and would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.