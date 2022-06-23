Stuart Broad and Mollie King announce pregnancy
- Published
England cricketer Stuart Broad and broadcaster Mollie King have announced they are expecting their first child.
King, who presents on BBC Radio 1 and is a member of pop group The Saturdays, posted the news on her Instagram account.
The post included an image of Broad, who plays for Nottinghamshire, kissing her baby bump.
The pair, both 35, announced their engagement in January 2021, having dated since 2012.
King said in her post that she and Broad were "absolutely over the moon".
Broad shared the same image from his own Instagram account, writing: "Mollie & I are thrilled to be expecting a baby at the end of the year! Exciting times ahead!"
They were congratulated by celebrity friends including King's bandmates and her co-presenter Matt Edmondson.
The announcement comes almost two weeks after a pub co-owned by Broad was badly damaged in a fire.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.