'Obsessive' Nottingham stalker avoids jail for bombarding woman
A stalker who bombarded a woman he had never met with abusive messages and threatened to burn down her house has been given a suspended sentence.
Nottinghamshire Police said Tanveer Amin became obsessed with the woman after they began speaking online.
The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to stalking at Nottingham Crown Court on 28 April.
On Thursday, he was given a sentence of one year and four months, suspended for two years.
Arson threat
Police said Amin, of Holgate Road, The Meadows, Nottingham, became obsessed with his victim over several months after they started talking online in June 2021.
The pair regularly argued over the phone to the extent the woman refused to meet up with him due to fears for her safety.
The tone of his messages gradually became so aggressive she had to block him several times.
In one text in September 2021, he told the woman "I'm going to burn your house down with you in it".
Another said he was "going to push her over the edge" until she killed herself.
'Sustained abuse'
The barrage of abuse continued with Amin sending more than 40 threatening voicemails before he was arrested in January.
In a victim impact statement, the woman said her world had been "turned upside down" and she was too scared to leave her home.
PC Sharoon Ali, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Amin subjected his victim to months of sustained harassment and abuse, which has sadly left a lasting mark on her psychologically.
"Despite never actually meeting the woman in person, it's clear that Amin still became dangerously obsessed with her to the point she had to block his number on multiple occasions."
