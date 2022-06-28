Mansfield man jailed over Christmas Day stabbing
A man who stabbed another man during an argument on Christmas Day has been jailed for two years and four months.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to Southwell Road West in Mansfield at about 19:30 GMT on 25 December.
A man in his 20s was found with injuries requiring surgery.
Mark Fugler, 59, of Southwell Road West, pleaded guilty at Nottingham Crown Court to causing grievous bodily harm without intent.
He was sentenced on Monday.
Det Con Cherrie Sisson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "As with most incidents of knife crime, this incident could very easily have been a lot worse.
"The victim in this case suffered a serious stab wound to his body and was fortunate not to sustain a more serious injury."
