Settlement reached after baby injured during birth in Nottingham
By Greig Watson & PA news agency
BBC News
- Published
The family of a baby who suffered injuries during birth at a hospital trust at the centre of a review into maternity services has reached a settlement.
The High Court heard on Tuesday there had been "alleged delay" in the care of the baby's mother at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.
The London court heard he is likely to have "quite severe" brain damage.
A trust barrister said it was "very sorry" the boy, now two, was injured.
Deputy High Court judge Karen Ridge said the settlement related to liability and not damages.
NHS England said in May Donna Ockenden, who led an inquiry into maternity failings in Shropshire, had been appointed chairwoman of a review into maternity services in Nottingham following dozens of baby deaths at the trust.
A spokeswoman for law firm Fieldfisher, which is representing the boy, said: "Negotiations took place at a round table meeting in early June, where agreement was reached."
She said a separate sum was negotiated to "compensate" the boy's mother for injuries she suffered.
The spokeswoman said issues were "resolved" without an "admission of liability" by the trust.
She said damages would be assessed when the boy was old enough to undergo further investigations.
