Trainee paramedic gifted replacement bicycle following theft
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A trainee paramedic is back on two wheels after being gifted a new bicycle to replace one he had stolen.
Dan Roizer, 30, was working a 13-hour shift at King's Mill Hospital in Nottinghamshire on 21 June when his £370 bicycle was taken.
After being approached by police, a bicycle shop in Sutton-in-Ashfield donated him a brand new ride.
Nottinghamshire Police said a 37-year-old man had been arrested and charged with the theft.
Mr Roizer said the new bicycle, donated by Nix Cycles, was very similar to the one he had taken.
"I was over the moon when a police officer got in touch with me to say they were going to find a replacement and I'm really grateful," he said.
Sgt James Brown, from Nottinghamshire Police, helped to organise the replacement.
"When we heard what had happened we were delighted to help Dan get back on the road," he said.
Mr Roizer described dealing with the theft while trying to focus on his studies as "annoying".
He said he was told by the police it was unlikely his old bicycle would be found, despite a suspect being charged.
He added money received from an online fundraising page set up to pay for a new bicycle will now be donated to an ambulance service charity.
