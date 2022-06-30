Arrest over Champions League final brawl in Leicester
A man has been arrested after a 30-person brawl unfolded at a Leicester city venue following the Champions League Final.
The fight took place at the Lane 7 bowling alley and drinking venue in Great Central Street on 28 May.
A 31-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and released under investigation.
It comes after Leicestershire Police released images of 10 men pictured at the scene earlier this month.
Eight men aged between 19 and 32 are also being voluntarily interviewed by police.
Two men were injured during the brawl, which happened at about 22:40 BST.
Inquiries into the incident remain ongoing but Leicestershire Police have thanked everyone who shared the appeal and came forward with information.
