Bilborough: Woman charged with assaulting police officers
A woman has been charged after two police officers were allegedly assaulted.
Officers were called to a house in Bilborough, Nottinghamshire, at 07.40 BST on Wednesday after reports of a disturbance.
Nottinghamshire Police said while attempting to calm the situation down, one officer was hit in the face and another was bitten.
Both officers suffered minor injuries during the incident.
A 32-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and charged with assaulting an emergency worker.
She has been released on bail and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 22 July.
PC Zoe East, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Acts of violence against emergency service workers are not just part of the job of being a police officer and will never be tolerated by Nottinghamshire Police.
"We have now charged a suspect in connection with this incident and criminal proceedings are now under way."
