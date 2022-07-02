Two arrests after Nottinghamshire police helicopter chase
Two men have been arrested following a high-speed police helicopter chase across Nottinghamshire.
Officers said a car had been spotted driving in and out of an industrial scrap metal site in Mansfield.
A helicopter was deployed so police could keep track of the vehicle as it travelled along the A616.
Officers managed to catch up with the car and began following it after the driver failed to stop, and a stinger device was deployed.
The two men in the car were arrested after the vehicle entered a field in Newark on Thursday just after 20:00 BST.
Police said a number of tools were found after the car was searched.
A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving while disqualified, going equipped for theft, theft of a motor vehicle and criminal damage.
A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.
Ch Insp Heather Maelor, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a great bit of work by officers which really highlights just how seriously we treat rural crime.
"It also shows how we will always do everything we can to prevent crimes from happening in the first place, protect our rural communities and take positive enforcement action to crack down on this sort of criminality."
