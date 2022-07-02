Worksop: Cannabis plants found in 17 rooms of house
Police who raided a town-centre house found found cannabis plants filling 17 rooms.
Officers seized hundreds of the illegal plants from the property in Bridge Street, Worksop, Nottinghamshire.
They were called to the house on Thursday evening after receiving reports of power cables being spotted going into the property.
An investigation is now underway to discover who is responsible for the crop.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers arrived at the property around 20:50 BST to discover broken glass, wires and weapons strewn across the floors, making it difficult to look around.
Inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: "This was a substantial grow that had obviously taken someone a lot of time and money to set up, so I'm pleased that we've been able to disrupt it and taken a significant amount of drugs off the streets.
"Drugs have no place on our streets and often grows like this can lead to further criminal activity that can escalate and cause even more issues in our neighbourhoods."
