Lady Bay Bridge: Lorry leaves road and crashes down embankment
- Published
One of the bridges over the River Trent in Nottingham has been closed after a lorry crashed.
The vehicle came off the road at Lady Bay Bridge, close to Nottingham Forest's City Ground, at 08:51 BST on Monday, police said.
It crashed down an embankment and fire crews freed one man who was taken to hospital, but there are currently no further details on his condition.
Motorists have been asked to find an alternative route.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said three crews responded to the crash but were stood down at about 10:30.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.