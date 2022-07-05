Nottingham chocolate research to be revealed at exhibition
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
Visitors to a national exhibition will be able to find out more about what gives different chocolates their distinctive flavours.
The Royal Society Summer Science exhibition, in London, will feature research from the University of Nottingham about how microbes influence chocolate flavour.
The university said it hoped to show people the science behind chocolate.
One chocolate firm said it had enjoyed being involved in the research.
The university's scientists have been analysing the fermentation processes of cacao to find out how microbes influence chocolate flavour.
Researchers said understanding the fermentation process was key to unlocking new flavours for chocolate makers.
They used DNA sequencing devices to work out how the different types of yeast and bacteria drive the taste and flavour of premium chocolate.
They worked with a Nottingham-based chocolate maker and a group of Columbian female cocoa growers on a project aimed at getting the best flavour and price for the product.
Dr David Gopaulchan, from the university, said: "It's really exciting to be taking this research to the Summer Science Exhibition and showing visitors the science behind the chocolate they enjoy.
"We hope by sharing the work we've been doing in a fun and interactive way they will understand how different flavours develop and what a complex process it is to get chocolate from the tree to a finished product - and of course there will be plenty of chocolate to try too."
Visitors to the stand will be able to view videos of cocoa farms and touch and feel real cocoa trees and pods.
They will also be able to sample chocolate from Luisa's Vegan Chocolates, a firm that works with the project's farms in Colombia and Trinidad.
Luisa Vicinanza-Bedi, managing director said: "It's been a fantastic experience to be involved in this research project.
"As an independent business I understand some of the challenges the cocoa farmers face and the need to ensure every product is of the highest quality."
The exhibition runs from Wednesday until Sunday.
