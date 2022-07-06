Stuart Broad and Harry Gurney start to rebuild pub damaged in fire
By Sonia Kataria & Sarah Teale
BBC News
- Published
A pub part-owned by England cricket star Stuart Broad that was badly damaged in a fire is being rebuilt.
Fire crews attended the blaze at The Tap and Run, in Upper Broughton - also owned by ex-cricketer Harry Gurney - at about 03:20 BST on 11 June.
Mr Gurney said he was "greeted by an inferno" when he went to the scene.
A £1m renovation, which the owners have described as their "second innings", is now under way. It is expected to reopen in March 2023.
The fire, caused by laundry that ignited in a tumble dryer, completely destroyed the roof and first floor of the pub, leaving only the internal walls.
Co-owner Mr Gurney said he arrived at the scene at about 03:45 BST on 11 June to a "horrific sight".
"I parked just up the hill, round the corner... and was greeted by an inferno," he said.
"[It was] horror really. I've likened it a little bit to a bereavement in some ways. You go through these waves of emotions of sadness, anger, optimism, all sorts of different things."
General manager Jack Whitehead said: "Downstairs is a bit ghostly because actually it's like what it should look like, apart from bits of ceiling on the floor.
"Everything is soaked and starting to go rotten and upstairs is just obliterated, there's just nothing."
However, Mr Gurney said they were determined to reopen the pub next year "better than it ever was".
"We are hoping to have a roof by the end of September and spend the winter rebuilding inside and try and open in the spring," he said.
"It's inevitable. We're coming back and calling it the second innings."
Mr Whitehead added: "That's the important bit, make sure we get it back and when it does come back it's bigger and better."
The Tap and Run had only reopened in 2018, following a lengthy spell of closure and refurbishment but had achieved considerable success, with recommendations in national newspapers.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.