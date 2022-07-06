Plan to fine dog walkers without poo bags in Rushcliffe
By Amy Phipps & Anna Whittaker
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Dog walkers could be fined up to £100 if they do not carry poo bags with them in an area of Nottinghamshire.
Rushcliffe Borough Council said there was overwhelming support for implementing an order that banned dog fouling on the majority of public land.
The proposals have been recommended for approval at a full council meeting on Thursday.
Councillor Rob Inglis said it would tackle a minority who flout the rules.
Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPO) are designed to deal with nuisance affecting a community.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service reports orders that cover a ban on dog fouling on the majority of public land in Rushcliffe have been recommended for approval.
The plans could go a step further, making it an offence if dog walkers do not carry poo bags with them.
This is a move which has already been taken up by a number of other councils.
People who break the rules could receive a fixed penalty of £100 with an early repayment reduction to £60.
Non-payment could result in court action.
Dog walkers could be exempt if they have "a reasonable excuse".
'Unnecessary'
It comes after the authority completed two consultations on the plans, which found people were "overwhelmingly supportive of the additional controls".
However, Tollerton Parish Council had requested that its land be excluded from the PSPO and called the proposals "unnecessary".
If approved, the move will cost about £15,000 to implement due to costs such as warning signs.
Council documents state the rules would be enforced by the council's two dog wardens who only have a limited time for dog fouling patrols.
Mr Inglis said: "These new powers are there to tackle the minority who flout the rules including those who routinely don't carry bags to clear up."
