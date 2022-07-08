Men guilty over Ashley Cole raid and £3.5m Portland Tiara heist
Several men have been convicted of a raid at the home of ex-footballer Ashley Cole and a £3.5m tiara heist.
Mr Cole and his partner Sharon Canu were bound by cable ties when they were robbed at their home in January 2020.
The Portland Tiara, described as a "national treasure", was stolen from its glass case at the Welbeck Estate in Nottinghamshire in November 2018.
One man was convicted over the violent raid at Mr Cole's home, with three guilty over the theft of the tiara.
In total, six men were convicted for their roles in a string of "ruthlessly executed" robberies and burglaries between October 2018 and January 2020, following a 10-week trial at Nottingham Crown Court.
In a police interview shown during the trial, the former England, Chelsea and Arsenal left-back broke down when detailing how the gang tied his hands while he was holding his daughter.
The gang also threatened to cut Mr Cole's fingers off with pliers, the court heard.
"I knew now, I am going to die," he said.
The court was told Kurtis Dilks was the only one of the four-strong gang responsible for the robbery to be caught after his DNA was recovered on the cable ties used to restrain Mr Cole and his partner.
The 35-year-old courier claimed his DNA was found on the cable ties and a knife recovered from the scene in Fetcham, Surrey, because they were items previously stolen from his van.
As well as the attack on Cole, Dilks was found guilty of conspiring to rob the wife of former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Huddlestone in May 2019 with fellow defendants Ashley Cumberpatch and Andrew Macdonald.
Dilks, Cumberpatch and Macdonald were convicted of being part of the theft of the £3.5m tiara worn to the coronation of Edward VII from the Harley Gallery on the Welbeck Estate in Worksop.
Sentencing is due to take place on 15 July.
The defendants and charges
- Kurtis Dilks, 34, of Whitegate Vale in Clifton, Nottingham, was found guilty of three counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, four counts of converting criminal property, three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery, and two counts of robbery
- Ashley Cumberpatch, 36, previously of First Avenue in Carlton, Nottinghamshire, was convicted of three counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, five counts of converting criminal property, and three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery
- Andrew MacDonald, 42, of no fixed address, was found guilty of three counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, five counts of converting criminal property, and three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery
- Tevfik Guccuk, 41, of Houndsden Road, Southgate, London, was found guilty of five counts of converting criminal property
- Sercan Evsin, 27, of Meadow Close in Barnet, was convicted of four counts of converting criminal property
- Christopher Yorke, 50, of Rose Ash Lane in Nottingham, was convicted of one count of converting criminal property
- Matthew Johnson, 35, of Kingsthorpe Close in Nottingham, was found not guilty of conspiracy to commit burglary and converting criminal property
- Darren Stokes, 32, of Staunton Drive in Nottingham, was acquitted of converting criminal property
- Adrian Eddishaw, 34, of Northall Avenue in Bulwell, Nottingham, was found not guilty of conspiracy to commit burglary and converting criminal property
- Gordon Thornhill, 49, of Mosswood Crescent in Nottingham, was found not guilty of one count of converting criminal property
Watches, mobile phones, cash, a Gucci bag, headphones and a BMW smart key were stolen during the break-in at Mr Cole's house, the court was told.
Prosecutor Michael Brady QC told the jurors the ex-footballer had just settled down to watch a film on Netflix when he heard a noise "vibrating up the walls".
He told his partner to call the police, which she did while hiding in a wardrobe.
Mr Brady said: "The next thing Ms Canu knew was when one of the robbers opened the wardrobe door and took the phone from her while she was talking to the police.
"Ms Canu followed the intruder and was directed wordlessly by the man who had taken her phone to the bedroom where Mr Cole was.
"She then saw Mr Cole on his knees with his hands tied behind his back."
Jurors at the trial were shown CCTV footage from Cole's home which showed the ex-footballer, wearing just his boxer shorts, being led up and down the stairs by the robbers.
