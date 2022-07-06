Bulwell: Appeal after woman seriously assaulted
- Published
Police have appealed for information after a woman was seriously assaulted in Nottingham.
Officers were called to Bulwell Forest, at Hucknall Road in Bulwell, at about 05:00 BST on Wednesday.
The scene remains cordoned off and the victim is being supported by specialist officers, Nottinghamshire Police said.
High-visibility patrols are being carried out in the area and officers urged anyone with information to come forward.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.