Bulwell: Man arrested after woman raped in forest
A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in Nottingham.
Police said the attack happened at about 05:00 BST on Wednesday in Bulwell Forest, Hucknall Road, Bulwell.
Nottinghamshire Police say patrols have been increased in the area and a cordon remains in place.
Offficers said they were keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around Bulwell Forest at the time and may have seen something.
Det Sgt Lee Kirk said: ""While these types of incidents are thankfully rare, I appreciate this incident may cause some concern for members of the public.
"I would like to reassure them that we have officers in the area and anyone who is concerned can approach them."
He added the victim was being supported by specially trained officers.
