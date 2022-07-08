Nottingham's summer beach returns after Covid break
Nottingham's city centre beach will return this summer for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic, the city council has confirmed.
The attraction will be in the Old Market Square from 25 July until 4 September.
It will feature an artificial beach, as well as fairground rides and bars.
The Mellors Group, which co-runs the event with the council, said it would feature a new 55m (180ft) giant slip and slide attraction this year.
The event will also include children's beach football, salsa lessons, beach volleyball and live music.
James Mellors Jnr said: "We are beyond excited to be bringing Nottingham Beach back to Old Market Square this summer.
"We are a Nottingham-based family company and take huge pride in delivering a free to enter public event that is enjoyed by so many people from Nottingham and further afield."
