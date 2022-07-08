Nottinghamshire man, 76, jailed for sexually abusing girls
By Samantha Noble
BBC News
- Published
A 76-year-old man has been jailed for sexually abusing two girls under the age of 13.
Nottinghamshire Police said Frederick Finch assaulted the girls on multiple occasions between 2004 and 2010.
He admitted three counts of sexually assaulting a child under 13 and two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual acts.
At Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, he was jailed for five years and 10 months.
Nottinghamshire Police said one of the girls revealed Finch's crimes had ruined her life.
The force said after his offending came to light in 2020, Finch, of Newbery Close, Edwinstowe, initially denied the charges until the day of his trial in January.
Det Sgt Neil Allsop said: "I would like to commend both survivors in this case for the courage and bravery they showed in coming forward to reveal what happened to them.
"Finch repeatedly subjected them to disgusting sexual abuse over a number of years, at a time when they were still very young and wouldn't have been able to thoroughly understand what he was doing.
"By refusing to admit his crimes until the day of his trial, Finch then added to the pain he'd already caused by making his victims relive their experiences."
