Lady Bay Bridge to reopen one-way next week
- Published
A bridge will re-open in one direction next week after a lorry crashed down an embankment.
A lorry driver suffered injuries not thought to be life-altering in the crash at Lady Bay Bridge in West Bridgford on Monday morning.
Nottinghamshire County Council said the bridge would remain shut this weekend while temporary repair work continues.
Further details of the opening will be released on Monday, the authority added.
The council, which has been working in partnership with Nottingham City Council, said the temporary work included the installation of heavy-duty concrete barriers, which will remain in place while permanent repairs are completed in the coming months.
This weekend motorists have been advised to use alternative routes including Trent Bridge, Clifton Bridge or Gunthorpe Bridge.
Councillor Neil Clarke said: "We know that closures like this cause disruption and so we would like to thank motorists for their patience whilst we have worked to make the bridge safe.
"Thankfully, incidents like the one which happened this week are rare, and I would like to recognise our repair teams for their hard work which has meant we are on track to partially reopen the bridge next week."
