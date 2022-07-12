Drug dealer sentenced after man dies using Black Mamba
A man who dealt drugs to a 61-year-old later found dead in his flat has been handed a two-year community order.
Nicholas Bamford was arrested after Graham Evans had a cardiac arrest in his flat in Bentinck Road, Radford, Nottingham, on 18 June 2020.
Mr Evans died in hospital four days later, and Nottinghamshire Police said a post-mortem examination found his death had been caused by Black Mamba.
Bamford was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on 8 July.
The 31-year-old, of London Road, Nottingham, had pleaded guilty to one count of supplying a Class B drug when appearing at court on 27 May.
He must also complete a drug rehabilitation course as part of his sentence.
