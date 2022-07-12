Stapleford Green Festival to help tackle climate change
Residents are being encouraged to go to a council-run festival to learn how to make lifestyle changes to tackle climate change.
Broxtowe Borough Council has announced it will host the Green Festival in Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, on 6 August.
The event at Pasture Road Recreation Ground will feature tips on recycling and composting, the council said.
It is the third Green Festival the council has hosted this year.
There will also be information on switching to an electric vehicle, sustainable clothing, upcycling and allotments.
Councillor Helen Skinner, the council's cabinet member for Environment, said: "The two festivals that have taken place so far this year have had an incredible turnout.
"It has been amazing seeing how committed residents are to reducing their carbon footprint and how invested they are in these events."
