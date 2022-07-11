Radford: Woman arrested over hammer attack
A woman has been arrested after a man was allegedly hit over the head with a hammer in Nottingham.
Police were called to a house in Garden Street, Radford, at around 14:30 BST on Sunday following reports of the assault.
They found a man with cuts to his head who was taken to hospital for treatment.
A 37-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
The force said she remained in custody. The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-changing.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police.
