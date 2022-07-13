Sherwood Pines: Crews tackle huge forest blaze
- Published
Fire crews fought for hours to control a blaze that took hold of a large area of forest in Nottinghamshire.
The fire at Sherwood Pines was first reported shortly after 11:30 BST on Monday and covered an area of about 40,000 sq m.
More than 13 crews tackled the blaze alongside colleagues from Derbyshire.
The fire service said the fire had been largely dealt with by 18:00 on Tuesday but further inspections were carried out overnight.
A thermal imaging camera found no hotspots so the fire service has now left the scene.
A spokesperson for the service said: "Due to the size and nature of the incident, the cause of the fire is undetermined.
"With the warm weather, these fires can happen and sadly we expect a lot more fires like this to occur over the coming days and weeks."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.