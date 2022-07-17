Nottingham Castle announces weekend Pride event
Nottingham Castle has announced it will be running a programme of events to celebrate Pride later this month.
The Pride Weekender on 30 and 31 July will feature British drag star Tia Kofi and a screening of comedy drama Pride.
Nottingham's Pride March will begin on Albert Street just after 11:00 BST on 30 July.
The Castle's Community Pride flag will be on display throughout the weekend at the bandstand as part of the event, organisers said.
Oliver Saunders, communities and engagement manager for Nottingham Castle Trust, said: "We are incredibly proud to present a fabulous weekend of events in celebration of Nottinghamshire Pride, and of course to mark the 50th anniversary of Pride in the UK.
"We'll be holding space for reflection and considering how far we've come in these years and setting our sights on what the future should hold for our beloved LGBTQ+ communities in Nottingham and beyond."
The Nottingham Drag Pageant will also be part of the line-up of events, featuring city drag star Issa Mood on the judging panel.
