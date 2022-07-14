Wynter Andrews: Hospital trust to be prosecuted over baby's death
By Alex Smith & Verity Cowley
BBC News
- Published
A hospital trust is to be prosecuted over the death of a baby who died 23 minutes after being born.
Wynter Andrews was delivered by Caesarean section on 15 September 2019 at Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre.
Nottingham Coroner's Court heard Wynter's death was "a clear and obvious case of neglect".
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said Nottingham University Hospital NHS Trust would be prosecuted over "failure to provide safe care and treatment".
Fiona Allinson, CQC director of operations, said: "We have now concluded our investigation into the care provided to a mother and her baby by Nottingham University Hospital NHS Trust.
"As a result of that investigation we intend to prosecute the trust for its failure to provide safe care and treatment under Regulation 12(1) of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014 (RAR 2014) and will report further as soon as we are able to do so."
The inquest into Wynter's death heard mother Sarah Andrews had been admitted to hospital on 14 September, six days after initially suffering contractions.
Wynter was delivered in "poor condition", the court heard, before efforts to resuscitate her were abandoned 23 minutes later.
'Potential disaster'
Coroner Laurinda Bower said "systemic issues" contributed to the neglect of Wynter, adding the unit was so short staffed midwives were looking after a number of high-risk patients simultaneously.
She cited a 2018 letter from midwives on the unit to bosses at the trust outlining concerns over staffing levels as "the cause of a potential disaster".
Maternity services at the trust are currently subject of a review by senior midwife Donna Ockenden.
It comes after dozens of baby deaths and injuries at Nottingham University Hospital NHS Trust.
The trust has been approached for comment.