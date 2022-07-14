Sneinton stabbing: Man, 35, in serious condition
A man is in a serious condition after being stabbed in a Nottingham suburb.
The 35-year was attacked in Port Arthur Road, Sneinton Dale, shortly before 17:00 BST on Wednesday.
Police said the victim remained in hospital in a serious but stable condition, and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Det Sgt James Hirst said: "I would like to reassure the public that we believe all parties involved are known to each other".
Extra patrols would be carried out in the area to reassure residents, the force said.
