Part of Nottingham ring road to close for repairs
By Heather Burman
BBC News
Part of Nottingham's ring road will be closed next month while essential work is carried out.
The city council said a section of the A6514 carriageway in Basford, next to Western Boulevard Railway Bridge, had subsided.
The authority said the work needed to be carried out as the surface was uneven and had deteriorated over the past 18 months.
Work is set to start on 1 August and finish on 28 August.
The authority said one lane would remain open northbound over the bridge heading towards the City Hospital.
Southbound lanes will be closed towards Beechdale, with traffic diverted, and the main junction into Western Boulevard near St Leodegarius Church will also be closed to traffic.
Councillor Audra Wynter, portfolio holder for highways, transport and parks, apologised for any disruption the work would cause.
"There will be some deep excavation of this section of the ring road and so it's important that we keep drivers, cyclists, pedestrians and our workforce safe for the duration," she said.
"These are essential repair works which can't be delayed any further and we've deliberately chosen August because of the school summer holidays and fact there is always less traffic on our roads."
