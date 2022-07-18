Blidworth: Owners told to remove green belt horse shelters
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
The owners of an area of green belt land have been told to remove horse shelters after retrospective planning permission was refused.
One of the owners, Gaynor Murfitt, said the group was angry that the council rejected their proposals to convert the land into equestrian use and build the small structures.
She said they had been given 140 days to remove the shelters.
The council said they followed planning guidelines to protect the green belt.
Mrs Murfitt said the land, off New Lane in Blidworth, had initially been parcelled up and sold off to 15 people in July 2020.
Many of the new owners used the area to house a total of 33 horses and a number of shelters were built.
However, after a visit to the site, a planning officer for Newark and Sherwood District Council said they would need permission to change the use of the land from agricultural to equestrian purposes.
"We believed we could build the shelters on skids so they are not permanent," Mrs Murfitt said.
"They went up in a morning and could come down in a morning.
"But we were told we also needed permission to keep the horses and build the shelters."
A number of retrospective applications were submitted and later rejected by planning officers.
Roger Blaney, chair of the planning committee at the council, said the structures were "harmful to the green belt".
The group has been given 84 days to stop the incorrect usage of the land and 140 days to remove the shelters.
The council said the horses could remain on the land, but would need to be treated as grazing animals.
This means they cannot be given supplemental feed, kept in a field for exercise, covered with coats or provided with a field shelter.
Mrs Murfitt said: "It's inhumane to leave horses out without shelter. This heatwave shows why we need them.
"Nobody would leave their dogs out and it's exactly the same for horses."
Councillor Blaney said: "We believe the time frame allows for owners to seek alternative accommodation for their animals if necessary.
"The council is sympathetic to the situation faced by the land owners, and those who keep their horses on the sites in question.
"However, when considering an application for planning permission, and taking enforcement action, the council must assess many aspects to determine the planning balance.
"Land owners are entitled to appeal against the council's decisions to the planning inspectorate."
