Sneinton: Attempted murder arrest after man stabbed
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a stabbing in Nottingham.
Officers were called to the incident in Sneinton Dale, Sneinton, just before 17:00 BST on Wednesday.
The victim, a 35-year-old man, remains in hospital where he is being treated for stab wounds, Nottinghamshire Police said.
A 23-year-old man has been detained and remains in police custody while inquiries continue.
Det Insp Kayne Rukas said: "I would like to again reassure the community that we believe all parties involved were known to each other and there is no wider risk to the public."
Anyone with any information has been asked to contact police.
