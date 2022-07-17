Man charged with attempted murder in Sneinton
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Nottingham.
Police said they were called about 17:00 BST on Wednesday to Sneinton Dale, in Sneinton, after reports of a serious assault and the victim was taken to hospital for surgery.
The 23-year-old has also been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and possession of a knife or sharp pointed article in a public place.
He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Det Con Aiden Cook said: "A team of detectives has been working tirelessly on this case and these charges are a significant step in our ongoing investigation."
He urged anyone with information about what happened, including anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage, to get in touch.
