Bestwood: Investigation after grass fire spreads to home
An investigation has begun after a grass fire in Nottinghamshire spread to a nearby home.
Eight fire crews were called to the blaze in Stevenholme Crescent, Bestwood, shortly before 16:45 BST on Sunday.
Police evacuated 26 neighbouring homes as a precaution while firefighters tackled the fire.
A nearby home was badly damaged but no injuries were reported, a police spokesperson said.
Nottinghamshire's fire service and police force have now launched a joint investigation into the cause of the fire.
'Warm conditions'
The blaze only spread to one home, but fences and sheds at some neighbouring properties also suffered damage.
The fire was put out at about 18:40 BST and surrounding roads were reopened.
Insp Liz Gaskin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We are urging anyone who may have witnessed anything or has any information which could assist us with our inquiries to please come forward."
Group Manager Tom Archer, of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, added: "Thank you to residents for their support as we dealt with this incident.
"I want to praise the actions of our crews who worked quickly to save nearby properties in very warm conditions."
Anyone with any information on the fire is urged to contact police.
