Caroline Henry: Driving ban for police boss caught speeding five times
By Gavin Bevis & PA News agency
BBC News
- Published
A police and crime commissioner who had pledged to crack down on speeding has been given a six-month driving ban after being caught breaking the limit five times in 12 weeks.
Nottinghamshire's Conservative PCC Caroline Henry broke a 30mph (48km/h) limit in four locations in the county between March and June 2021.
Henry admitted the offences at Nottingham Magistrates' Court in May.
The 52-year-old declined to answer questions on whether she would resign.
The PCC, who was elected to the post in May 2021, was caught speeding in a Mercedes and a Lexus with a personalised number plate.
Henry, who is married to Conservative Broxtowe MP Darren Henry, was captured over the speed limit twice near a primary school in Daybrook, Nottinghamshire, as well as roads in Chilwell, Beeston and on the county's A610.
Speed cameras clocked the PCC's speed as high as 40mph in a 30mph zone, with other excess speeds recorded at 35mph and 38mph.
Imposing a £2,450 fine in addition to her ban, district judge Leo Pyle said of the offences: "What they show is that you are driving at consistent speeds above the speed limits."
Court documents listed the five offences as follows:
- On 17 March 2021, on the A6005 near Chilwell's Olympia Sports Centre, Henry was caught doing 35mph
- On 18 March 2021, on the A610 in Nottingham, Henry was caught travelling at 40mph
- On 2 May 2021, in Woodside Road, Beeston, she was caught doing 38mph
- On 27 May 2021, in Oxclose Lane, near Burford Primary School in Daybrook, Henry was found to have been travelling at 38mph
- On 8 June 2021, in Oxclose Lane, near Burford Primary School in Daybrook, Henry was caught doing 35mph
On her official PCC website, Henry listed ensuring an "effective and efficient" police response to speeding as one of her priorities.
She campaigned for election using the slogan "Make Notts Safe" and promised to "reduce crime with action, not words".
In a statement outside court after being sentenced, she said: "I'm truly sorry for speeding.
"Quite properly I've been fined and banned from driving for six months.
"I remain committed to serving the people of Nottinghamshire as police and crime commissioner."