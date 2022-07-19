Blidworth forest fire tackled by 15 crews
- Published
Firefighters have been dealing with a large forest fire in Nottinghamshire.
The county's fire and rescue service said it was called out to the blaze in Blidworth Lane, Blidworth, at about 13:35 BST.
About 15 crews have been sent to the scene, as temperatures across the region continue to climb.
A large smoke plume could be seen rising from the area but the fire service has said there have been no reports of any injuries.
Nottinghamshire Police say they have closed the Blidworth Lane junction of the A614 while the fire is dealt with.
Looks like a possible grass fire over in the Blidworth area. Smoke drifting towards Rainworth. Close your windows if you haven’t already. @BBCNottingham pic.twitter.com/O1BjrNC86F— Michaela Atkins (@MichaelaAtkins1) July 19, 2022
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are currently dealing with an exceptional amount of incidents around the county including a significant fire in Blidworth.
"Currently, we have 15 crews in attendance at this incident including support from Derbyshire.
"Please avoid the area where possible."
Network Rail East Midlands also tweeted that a fire on the lineside at Lowdham had stopped services.
The fire service are in attendance to "stop the spread to a residential area", said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
