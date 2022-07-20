Blidworth fire: Blaze 'under control' after major incident declared
- Published
Fire crews have worked throughout the night to tackle a large blaze on farmland in Nottinghamshire which is now under control.
The county's fire and rescue service said it was called out to the fire at a farm in Blidworth Lane, Blidworth, at about 13:35 BST on Tuesday.
About 15 crews and 75 firefighters attended the scene which was declared a major incident by the service.
Five crews remain at the scene ensuring no hotspots remain.
Several homes were evacuated as firefighters dealt with the large fire which started in a forest.
Neighbours have since been allowed back to their homes after the fire service managed to surround the blaze.
No injuries were reported.
The fire came as the service was under pressure during the heatwave on Tuesday.
Nottinghamshire Fire Service said their control room had taken 906 calls in 36 hours, against an average of 110 in 24 hours.
The highest temperature ever recorded in Nottinghamshire - and just half a degree below the new UK record - was 39.8C (103.6F) at Watnall, just a few miles from Blidworth.
Update 6am: We still have five appliances currently at the incident in Blidworth.— Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (@nottsfire) July 20, 2022
The fire is under control and crews are working hard to extinguish any hotspots that may appear.
Let's hope the weather is on our side today, but we want to remind you all to stay safe outdoors.
A fire service spokesperson said: "Let's hope the weather is on our side today, but we want to remind you all to stay safe outdoors."
Emergency call handlers for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire dealt with an increase in calls of more than 312% since Monday morning.
Calls at one point were diverted to Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service due to the high demand.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.