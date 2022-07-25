Nottingham's summer beach returns to Old Market Square
Nottingham's city centre beach has returned for the summer holidays after a Covid-enforced break.
Cancelled since 2019 due to the pandemic, Nottingham City Council confirmed earlier this year the popular attraction would return.
It opens in Old Market Square on Monday, and runs until 4 September.
As well as the artificial beach, organisers Mellors Group said it would feature a new 55m (180ft) giant slip and slide attraction this year.
The sand-covered site includes fairground rides and bars and also features children's beach football, salsa lessons, beach volleyball and live music.
