Blidworth wildfire: 'Terrifying' moment couple told to flee
By Sonia Kataria & Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
A woman has spoken of the "terrifying" moment she was told to leave her home as firefighters tackled a huge blaze in Blidworth.
Alison Hancock began to smell smoke at her Haywood Oaks house, where she lives with her husband and three dogs, on Tuesday afternoon.
She said the family left "in a panic" after being told to evacuate by police.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it would remain at the scene until at least Thursday morning.
About 85 firefighters from 15 crews were called out at 13:35 BST.
Mrs Hancock said the proximity of the fire was worrying.
"The smell of smoke was really, really strong," she said.
"You could definitely tell it was a wood or grass fire and the ash was just blowing in on top of work surfaces, laptops, anything.
"It wasn't until we saw on Facebook that the fire was quite local.
"We never dreamt that it would affect us as it did."
At about 16:00 a change of wind direction meant their home was at risk.
"It was all a bit of a panic," Mrs Hancock added.
"All of a sudden it was run round, shut all the windows and doors and leave as soon as possible.
"It was very terrifying. Your mind goes blank and nothing can compute why you've suddenly got to go.
"We took nothing with us. We just left.
"No water bottles for the dogs, no food, no nothing. It was just get out now."
Firefighters managed to circle the blaze at around 22:00, and by 06:00 on Wednesday only five crews remained to dampen down any hotspots.
Yesterday, a spokesman said firefighters would remain at the scene until Thursday morning at a minimum.
Mrs Hancock said: "We can't thank the fire service and the local farmers enough because they all went out to try and stop the fire from getting up the hill.
"It was absolutely fantastic. Everybody turned out.
"I know people that just stopped what they were doing and went to help."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.