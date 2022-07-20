Nottingham Forest stadium expansion set for approval
- Published
Plans to redevelop Nottingham Forest's City Ground have been recommended for approval by planners.
A scheme to expand the capacity to 38,000 was first put forward in 2019 but has been given greater urgency since the club's promotion to the Premier League.
The total cost for the project is now expected to be in excess of £94m.
Rushcliffe Borough Council's planning committee will meet to consider the project on 28 July.
The club previously said it was important to ensure its home remained on the banks of the River Trent, rather than relocating to a newly-built stadium.
Forest have played at the City Ground since 1898, but the stadium has not seen any major development for 25 years.
The plans include the rebuilding of the Peter Taylor Stand and associated residential development.
The meeting will be livestreamed on the council's YouTube channel.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.