Emily Maitlis stalker 'sent more letters after trial stopped'
By Samantha Noble & PA news agency
BBC News
- Published
A "persistent" stalker of former BBC Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis wrote two further letters to her and her mother after his previous trial was aborted, a court has heard.
Edward Vines is accused of attempting to breach a restraining order in relation to Ms Maitlis eight times between May 2020 and December 2021.
Nottingham Crown Court heard Vines, 52, expressed his "unrequited love" for her in letters he wrote from prison.
Vines denies all eight charges.
The trial heard the defendant has had a three-decade "fixation" with Ms Maitlis.
The court was told he "systematically and with increasing frequency" tried to breach orders imposed in 2002 and 2009, but all his letters were intercepted by staff at HMP Nottingham.
The jury was first told of six alleged offences which were the subject of a halted trial in October, including letters in which Vines told Ms Maitlis he would "continue to brood and to write letters in prison".
The prosecution said while awaiting a new trial, the defendant wrote two further letters in which he attempted to blame the broadcaster for not admitting to being "attracted to him".
Opening the case against Vines on Thursday, prosecutor Ian Way said: "Just before Christmas, and while he was awaiting trial on a six-count indictment, he again attempted to breach his restraining order on two occasions by writing one letter to Emily Maitlis and one to her mother.
"[A member of prison staff] seized a letter addressed to Emily Maitlis and the police were informed.
"A second letter was posted on December 23 - this one addressed to Marion Maitlis.
"The first of these letters began by saying it would be sensible if they met and talked."
Mr Way said Vines claimed Ms Matilis's refusal to accept she was attracted to him had "resulted in her telling falsehoods against him".
The prosecutor said in the letter to Marion Maitlis, Vines "denied harassing Emily and said it was her who had wronged him by being attracted to him but not admitting to doing so".
"He said this was her fault for refusing to see him.
"He admitted writing and posting two letters. When asked why he sent them he said he was quite depressed at the time."
'Can't let go'
Mr Way continued: "His persistent behaviour towards her resulted in a conviction against him. That resulted in the first of two restraining orders imposed against him.
"Since that time he has, the prosecution assert, systematically, and with increasing frequency, attempted to breach that order.
"He can't let go of something that he perceived was a wrong to him 30 years in the past and that, we say, is what is driving him.
"He tried to get through to them and we say that by writing these letters he intended they would reach and be read by Emily and Marion."
The trial continues.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.