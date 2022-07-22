Blidworth wildfire crews leave blaze after three days
By Tom Oakley
BBC News
- Published
Fire crews have finally extinguished a huge wildfire in Nottinghamshire - three days after the flames started burning.
Dozens of firefighters had been "tirelessly" tackling the blaze at a farm on Blidworth Lane, Blidworth, since about 13:35 BST on Tuesday.
A major incident was declared and homes were evacuated after the flames set woodland alight.
Crews left the scene at about 17:25 on Friday.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters had been working to extinguish 20 hectares (49 acres) of forest, fields and hedgerows.
On Tuesday - as temperatures exceeded 40C (104F) across the UK - the fire service control room said it had taken 906 calls in 36 hours, against an average of 110 in 24 hours.
Resident Alison Hancock previously spoke to the BBC about the "terrifying" moment she was told to leave her home as the flames in Blidworth edged closer.
On Friday evening, the fire service confirmed that after carrying out final inspections for "hot spots", firefighters had finally left the scene.
A statement said: "We have now left the Blidworth fire.
"Crews have been working tirelessly to extinguish 20 hectares of forestry, adjacent fields and hedgerows in Blidworth since Tuesday, 19 July."
