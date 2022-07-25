Emily Maitlis stalker guilty of trying to breach order
By Will Jefford & PA news agency
BBC News
- Published
A man who stalked broadcaster Emily Maitlis has been found guilty of attempting to breach a restraining order for the 20th time.
Edward Vines wrote eight letters addressed to Ms Maitlis and her mother expressing his "unrequited" love for her from prison.
He previously stood trial in October and after proceedings were halted he wrote two further letters.
Vines was found guilty of eight charges at Nottingham Crown Court.
A trial heard that in one of his letters to the journalist, the 52-year-old told her he would "continue to brood and to write letters in prison", unless she spoke to him about "her behaviour in 1990".
The jury were told he "systematically and with increasing frequency" breached two separate restraining orders imposed on him in 2002 and 2009 - with 12 previous breaches to his name and seven separate prosecutions.
He had denied all eight charges.
Vines claimed that he never intended the letters to reach the Maitlis family after he told the court he wanted a jury to see the letters "so that they can hear my views and that Emily owes me an apology".
He told the court he was trying to "perfect the art of letter writing" and that he wanted to "have that moment so we can finish this war".
Prosecutor Ian Way spoke of the defendant's "insatiable desire" to speak with the BBC presenter while he was giving evidence - with Vines admitting he would send letters to her if he was freed from prison.
Jurors were also told of how Vines breached the restraining order on 12 previous occasions - including letters and emails addressed to Ms Maitlis at the BBC.
For the final two of his previous breaches, Vines was jailed for three years after a judge said he feared there was "no sight of this ever ending" - describing the defendant's behaviour as a "life-long obsession".
In his prosecution opening, Mr Way said: "His persistent behaviour towards her resulted in a conviction against him. That resulted in the first of two restraining orders imposed against him.
"Since that time he has, the prosecution assert, systematically, and with increasing frequency, attempted to breach that order."
Vines will remain in custody until a sentencing hearing on 5 September.
Judge Mark Watson told Vines: "I'm not going to deal with you now because I want to know what the impact of your repeated efforts to breach this order have been.
"You can expect to receive a lengthy prison sentence."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.