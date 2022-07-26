Car engulfed in flames in Radcliffe-on-Trent
- Published
Firefighters have been dealing with a car fire in a Nottinghamshire village.
The fire service said it was alerted to the blaze at the junction of Talbot Court and Water Lane in Radcliffe-on-Trent at about 11:35 BST.
Footage showed a car engulfed by flames and a large black smoke plume rising high into the sky.
The fire service said there were no reports of injuries but it was concerned about flames spreading to nearby properties.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.