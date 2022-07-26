Attenborough Nature Reserve bird deaths 'highly likely' to be avian flu
A wildlife trust says it is "highly likely" that a number of wild birds found dead at a Nottingham reserve died from bird flu.
Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust said the suspected cases of avian influenza at Attenborough Nature Reserve have come amid a rise in outbreaks across the UK.
The trust is liaising with DEFRA and awaiting confirmation of any outbreak.
The UK Health Security Agency said the risk to the public was very low, but people should not touch dead birds.
The trust said it had received reports of a number of bird deaths at Attenborough Nature Reserve following a rise in local cases.
Two exclusion zones were in place in the Southwell, Newark, Lowdham and Sherwood areas on 11 July.
A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust said: "Since the turn of the year the UK has been dealing with an unprecedented number of avian flu cases - with restrictions affecting domestic birds and worrying reports of impacts on wild birds.
"Whilst the risk of the outbreak to human health remains very low, we would ask visitors not to touch dead, sick or injured birds.
"We also ask that visitors do not feed the birds to reduce the risk of close contact and of birds congregating."
