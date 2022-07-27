Clumber Park: Murder arrests after man, 85, found dead next to road
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 85-year-old man was found dead by the side of a road.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to Lime Tree Avenue, which runs through Clumber Park in Worksop, at about 09:00 BST on Sunday.
Two men, aged 24 and 33, were arrested a short time later following inquiries.
A 60-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were also detained on suspicion of assisting an offender.
All four remain in custody and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
'No wider risk'
Det Insp Kaz Smithson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the man's death which is currently being treated as murder.
"I would like to reassure the community that while we do not believe there is any wider risk to public safety, there will be an increased police presence in the area while we carry out further investigations."
