Man charged with attempted murder after West Bridgford assault
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a woman was attacked in Nottinghamshire.
Police said they were called to Loughborough Road, West Bridgford, just after 10:00 BST on Monday.
The victim was taken to hospital with multiple injuries and is currently in a critical but stable condition.
A 41-year-old man from West Bridgford appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody.
He is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 24 August.
Officers said the investigation, which includes checking CCTV footage and conducting house-to-house inquiries, was ongoing.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.