Two charged with murder of man, 85, found by road
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Two men have been charged with murder after an 85-year-old man was found dead by the side of a road.
Nottinghamshire Police said the victim was discovered in Limetree Avenue, Worksop, at about 09:00 BST on Sunday and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Luke Roe, 33, and Matthew Roe, 24, have also been charged with fraud by false representation.
They have been remanded into custody and are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.
Police said Luke Roe, of Potter Street, Worksop, would face an additional charge of criminal damage.
Matthew Roe, of Franklin Road, Jacksdale, was also charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.
A 60-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman have also been charged as part of the investigation.
Kevin Roe and Abbie Dixon, both of Watson Road, Worksop, are accused of assisting an offender.
They are due to appear at the same court later.
