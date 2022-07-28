Rhian Brewster: Footballer's pitch invasion assault charge dropped
By Tom Oakley and PA News
BBC News
- Published
An assault charge brought against Sheffield United footballer Rhian Brewster following a pitch invasion has been dropped.
The 22-year-old had been accused of assaulting a Nottingham Forest fan following the Championship play-off semi-final on 17 May.
A brief hearing at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday heard a charge of common assault had been discontinued.
The hearing took place in his absence.
Brewster's Sheffield United team-mate Oli McBurnie still faces the same charge and proceedings against him were adjourned by the same court until 4 August.
The court was told a review of the case against Mr McBurnie was also taking place.
Forest, who went on to earn promotion to the Premier League, won 3-2 on penalties after the semi-final tie against United ended 3-3 on aggregate.
Home fans then invaded the pitch and Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp was headbutted by a supporter who was later jailed.
