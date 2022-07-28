Rhian Brewster: Footballer's pitch invasion assault charge dropped

By Tom Oakley and PA News
BBC News

Rhian BrewsterPA Media
Rhian Brewster had been accused of assaulting a Nottingham Forest fan

An assault charge brought against Sheffield United footballer Rhian Brewster following a pitch invasion has been dropped.

The 22-year-old had been accused of assaulting a Nottingham Forest fan following the Championship play-off semi-final on 17 May.

A brief hearing at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday heard a charge of common assault had been discontinued.

The hearing took place in his absence.

Brewster's Sheffield United team-mate Oli McBurnie still faces the same charge and proceedings against him were adjourned by the same court until 4 August.

The court was told a review of the case against Mr McBurnie was also taking place.

Forest, who went on to earn promotion to the Premier League, won 3-2 on penalties after the semi-final tie against United ended 3-3 on aggregate.

Home fans then invaded the pitch and Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp was headbutted by a supporter who was later jailed.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics