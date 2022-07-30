Nottinghamshire Pride returns as full-scale event following Covid
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
Thousands of people are expected to turn out for Nottinghamshire Pride - the first full-scale event since 2019.
Organisers said that in 2021 Pride was held on a reduced scale, while in 2020 it was held online due to Covid.
The event, which will start at 10:00 BST, will have the theme, "We See You", and aims to support Nottingham's LGBTQ+ community.
Nottinghamshire Pride chair Leigh Ellis said: "We're looking forward to being back in full force."
'Special'
Attendees are being asked to gather at Lister Gate ahead of the march, which will commence at 11:00.
It will be led by a Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service engine, while carnival-themed marching bands, Nottingham Samba Collective and Can Samba, will keep people entertained.
The march will proceed to Albert Street, Beastmarket Hill, Long Row, Pelham Street, George Street and conclude at Broad Street at approximately 12.00.
Singers, dancers, speakers, performers and DJs will then take to a stage on Heathcoat Street.
Acts performing include singer and dancer Jamie Fuxx, singer-songwriter Rob Green and Britney Spears tribute act Michaela Weeks.
There'll also be a DJ set from Nottingham legend, Charity Shop Sue.
Around 9,000 people attended 2021's march, which was held in September, but organisers expect numbers to be even higher.
Leigh said: "It's great to be hosting the event for another year.
"Although last year's event was brilliant, it was significantly more scaled back due to the pandemic, so we're looking forward to being back in full force and welcoming even more people."
Craig Martin, co-chair of Nottinghamshire Pride, said: "Nottinghamshire Pride has been around in many formats over the years.
"Each year, the event reflects the fabulous diversity we have right here in our city.
"Pride represents something different to so many different people, and that's what makes it so special."
